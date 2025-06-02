Is it safe to travel to Italy's Sicily? Red code warning issued after ‘intense’ Mount Etna eruption

Italy is currently experiencing severe chaos among tourists due to Mount Etna's violent eruption, which sent enormous ash clouds soaring into the sky and forced visitors to evacuate the impacted areas. Smoke billows from Mount Etna volcano, Italy, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP)

The abrupt volcanic activity has hampered travel and tourism throughout Sicily, prompting emergency evacuations due to the risky circumstances caused by the thick ash fallout. While addressing the widespread effects of this spectacular natural phenomenon, authorities are keeping a careful eye on the situation and placing a high priority on visitor safety.

What is Mount Etna?

Mount Etna is the most active volcano in Europe and the most often erupting stratovolcano worldwide. It has a characteristic conical contour and a towering height of almost 3,400 meters due to millennia of recurrent lava flows and violent eruptions.

Mount Etna sparks tourist panic and fierce ash displays

Mount Etna, the most active and prolific volcano in Europe, once again showed off its natural might on June 2 with a spectacular eruption that sent tall clouds of ash soaring into the Sicilian sky. Many tourists were taken aback by the abrupt volcanic activity, which caused panic as they rushed down the slopes to avoid the plumes of ash and whirling smoke.

Local officials said there was no immediate threat to the residents of the area, despite the fact that panic spread among the tourists.

Mount Etna: From a red code warning to orange alert

However, Toulouse's Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre has issued a “code red” warning, indicating the possible effects of the ash fallout on the nearby tourist areas. Later on, this was downgraded to an orange alert and advised pilots to stay alert while flying. According to AccuWeather, the ash cloud will move southwest, which might have an impact on visibility and air quality.

Mount Etna: Is it safe to travel to Italy's Sicily?

Located at the base of Mount Etna, Catania Airport is still fully functional. While departures are proceeding according to plan, this afternoon's arrivals from Rome, Milan, and Berlin have been delayed.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) in Italy reported that Mount Etna was experiencing strong strombolian eruptions, which are typified by explosive outbursts of ash and lava particles, with strength gradually rising during the night.

Initial seismic tremors started at 10 PM local time, signaling the beginning of increased volcanic disturbance, according to volcanic monitoring websites like Volcanic Discovery.

As the Toulouse Advisory Centre verified, volcanic ash plumes rose to an estimated 6,400 meters in altitude just before 1 AM, marking the crescendo of the activity.

Mount Etna: Any travel guidelines issued?

When eruptions happen, the airport typically tells travelers to verify the status of their flights with their airline before departing because volcanic activity can cause things to change rapidly.

For real-time information, people are advised to monitor airline websites or applications as well as their social media pages.

Italian volcanologists have reported strombolian explosions of “growing intensity” on Mount Etna. In most cases, these explosions are mild eruptions.