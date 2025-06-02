Lois Boisson breaks silence on Harriet Dart's bizarre ‘deodorant’ remark as fans express outrage

Lois Boisson has spoken out over British tennis player Harriet Dart's controversial on-court remarks, which implied that the French tennis player “needed deodorant.” France's Lois Boisson (REUTERS)

The incident took place during a bizarre match that happened in April at the Rouen Open in France. Dart lost 6-0 in the first set and was halfway through the second set against the home favorite.

During their encounter, the courtside microphones captured Dart's startling plea to the umpire, which she made instead of concentrating on her game: “Tell her to wear deodorant,” because “she's smelling really bad.”

Dart, however, lost to the 22-year-old in straight sets. She then expressed apologies for the outburst, adding that the “heat-of-the-moment” phrase was her fault.

Lois Boisson reacts to Dart's controversial remarks

Boisson has mostly been silent about the situation in the weeks that have followed, only making light of it when the topic swiftly gained widespread attention on social media by requesting that cosmetics company Dove sponsor her.

Meanwhile, social media commenters were swift to demand Dart's apology for the remarks; with one user calling her “so disrespectful,” while others suggested that she should be “suspended.”

Boisson, however, revealed her genuine views about the match on Sunday as she prepared to make her debut in the French Open's fourth round.

“It was not difficult to deal with. It was okay. It was nothing for me. She maybe made a mistake, then I joked about it, that's it,” Boisson stated.

According to Boisson, she “didn't hear” the remarks during the match and only found out about the dig “two hours later.”

“It was nothing,” she continued, insisting that the name-calling had no impact on her.

Boisson will be hoping to keep the same composure when she takes on third-ranked seed Jessica Pegula on Monday at Roland-Garros' Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Frenchwoman, who received a wild card at her home tournament, had never advanced this far in a Grand Slam.

Boisson was forced to miss last year's French Open due to an injury in her anterior cruciate ligament, but she returned to the tour in 2025.