Is Imane Khelif a biological male? Olympic press committee member leaks Algerian boxer's ‘shocking’ blood report

Imane Khelif, an Olympic gender row fighter, has been accused of being a biological male once again. Khelif won gold for Algeria in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris a year after being barred from International Boxing Association competition. Imane Khelif was prohibited by the IBA in 2023 after tests conducted in New Delhi purportedly yielded the DNA of a “male.”(AFP)

Khelif was prohibited by the IBA in 2023 after tests conducted in New Delhi purportedly yielded the DNA of a “male.”

The tests were reported to the IOC, who took over as the Olympic boxing regulatory body from the IBA, and they were recommended to kick Khelif out of the competition. However, Khelif's female passport status permitted her to box in Paris.

A look into Khelif's 2023 World Championships medical results

In a first, 3 Wire Sports has now released the alleged sex-test results from the 2023 World Championships.

Khelif is biologically male, according to the medical report. According to American journalist Alan Abrahamson, the boxer was disqualified in March 2023 after failing a test that was allegedly administered to the boxer in New Delhi.

In the published paper, the results on Khelif are summarized as “abnormal,” stressing that “Chromosome analysis reveals male karyotype.”

A karyotype is a person's entire set of chromosomes. In Khelif's case, the IBA has indicated that the boxer's chromosome pattern is XY, which is male.

The alleged test results are on the official letterhead of Dr. Lal PathLabs in New Delhi, which is approved by the International Organization for Standardization, a Swiss organization, and accredited by the American College of Pathologists.

Imane Khelif eyes 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

This contradicts remarks made by IOC spokesman Mark Adams in a heated press conference during the Olympics in Paris. He termed the examination that led to banning of Khelif as “ad hoc” and “not legitimate”.

Reacting to the leaked report, one X user wrote: “We all knew that.”

“This is shocking,” a second user commented, while the third one stated: “Never believe anything ‘leaked’.”

Khelif has repeatedly refuted being a biological man, and even implicated Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling in a lawsuit alleging cyberbullying.

The 26-year-old has promised to keep going, even aiming for another gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

However, the World Boxing Organization has decided that Khelif cannot compete in future competitions as a woman unless she first submits to the same chromosome testing that has already resulted in the boxer's disqualification on a worldwide scale.