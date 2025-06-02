What is Vanessa Bryant's net worth? Late NBA star Kobe Bryant's wife faces backlash over pregnancy rumors

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, recently garnered attention on social media amid speculations that she is expecting a child this year. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, has maintained her prominence as a philanthropist and the driving force behind the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation since his death in 2020. (AP)

There isn't any reference to a partner, a reliable source, or an official statement—just nebulous assertions and conjecture that gained momentum and expanded well beyond their original context.

The criticism against Vanessa grew in intensity along with the rumor. Despite the lack of concrete proof that Vanessa is dating or pregnant, some individuals appeared to be offended by the fact that she is “moving on”.

“Huh, she moved on that quick?” one X user asked.

“She forgot the whole helicopter thing?” another added, “She moved on so fast; bet the guy was already there,” a third user said.

Is Vanessa Bryant really expecting?

As of right now, it appears that the entire situation started on Facebook and TikTok, where a few posts using Photoshopped images and ambiguous comments gave the impression that Vanessa might be expecting. However, no media outlets have covered it, and Vanessa hasn't made any posts implying it either.

Vanessa has maintained her prominence as a philanthropist and the driving force behind the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation since Kobe's death in 2020. She has earned a lot of appreciation for continuing his legacy while supporting their daughters.

What is the net worth of Vanessa Bryant?

Kobe and Gigi died in a helicopter accident in 2020 while traveling to Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball contest.

Following Kobe's death, Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County for recklessness and intrusion of privacy because photos of the collision and its victims were inappropriately shared. Initially, she received a damages award of $16 million. Over $28 million was paid in an out-of-court settlement.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa Bryant's estimated net worth stands at $600 million in 2025.

Moreover, Vanessa has been a prosperous entrepreneur as she has donated millions to various charities and organizations since she is a philanthropist.