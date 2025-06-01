2026 Masters ticket available from June 1: Check new application guidelines, eligibility, cost here

The applications for 2026 Masters practice rounds and daily tournament tickets are now being accepted, and the cost has gone up. Tickets to the Masters are given out at random. The 2026 Masters Tournament will take place at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, from Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12.(Getty Images)

Tickets for practice rounds are chosen after tickets for the daily competition. The Masters Tournament has stated that those who submitted applications for practice rounds tickets but were not chosen for daily tournament tickets will be added in the practice rounds ticket drawing.

The window for applying for tickets is open from June 1 to June 20. After the drawing process are finished at the end of July, all candidates will get notification.

The only official source of tickets is the Masters Tournament. However, they can be purchased from third-party resellers, frequently at steep markups.

When and where will 2026 Masters take place?

The Masters practice rounds are scheduled for April 6–8 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

What is the cost of 2026 Masters tickets?

The cost of Masters tickets for the 2026 tournament is as follows:

The cost of admission for the Monday and Tuesday practice rounds in 2026 is $125 apiece, which is $25 more than in 2025.

The price of Wednesday's practice round, which includes the Par 3 Contest, is $150, $50 more than it was the year before.

Tickets for the Masters tournament, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday, cost $160 each, which is $20 more than in 2025.

There can be extra fees for handling and shipment, if applicable

Only individuals on the fully subscribed patron list are eligible to get Masters series badges, which are valid for tournament days.

How can you apply for 2026 Masters tickets?

Interested parties can register online and complete the application process here in order to apply for tickets to the 2026 Masters.

2026 Masters tickets: Age requirement

The minimum age requirement for candidates is 21, and only one application per person or address (one per household) will be accepted.