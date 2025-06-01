Search Search
Who is Mykale Baker? Georgia teen working at Burger King in graduation gown gets nearly $130K in donations

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2025 02:18 AM IST

A TikTok video of 18-year-old Mykale Baker working at Burger King in his graduation outfit went viral. 

A teenager from Georgia received nearly $130,000 in donations after going to work at Burger King in his graduation outfit.

Mykale Baker, went straight to his job at Burger King in Dacula, Georgia — still wearing his graduation clothes. (Gofund me)
Mykale Baker, 18, had a big reason to celebrate on May 21. The senior from Mill Creek High School had just graduated, wearing medals he earned through hard work.

But after getting his diploma, Baker didn’t take a break. He went straight to his job at Burger King in Dacula, Georgia — still wearing his graduation clothes. His quiet dedication didn’t go unnoticed.

Maria Mendoza, a local resident, noticed what he was wearing and filmed a short TikTok video. She wanted to show others how Mr. Baker chose work over a well-deserved summer break.

Like Ms. Mendoza, many people online were impressed by his strong work ethic. Her 20-second video went viral, getting more than 3 million views.

Because of the huge response, Ms. Mendoza started a GoFundMe page for Mr. Baker. So far, it has raised nearly $130K.

The Gofund me post reads, “Help This Humble Graduate Chase His College Dreams Went to his job found out his name is Mykale..”

The post adds, “While many graduates spent the night celebrating with friends and family, one young man quietly showed the world what determination looks like. Just after receiving his diploma—still proudly wearing his medals—he reported to his shift at Burger King. He didn’t do it for attention. He doesn’t even know his story went viral. But thousands of people were moved by his dedication, humility, and work ethic.”

The post adds, “We’re starting this GoFundMe to help him take the next step: college. Let’s get together as a community and support this young kid. All funds raised will go directly toward helping him with college tuition, books, supplies, and other educational needs.”

The post concludes, “Let’s show him that the world is watching—and rooting for him. Even if you can't donate, please share this campaign to help us bless someone who truly deserves it.”

Follow Us On