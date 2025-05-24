Burger King drops fiery How to Train Your Dragon menu ahead of movie release: Here’s when you can get it

Burger King is firing up its grills with a magical new twist, unveiling a limited-time menu inspired by the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon movie. In a new co-promotion with Universal Pictures, the fast-food giant announced on Wednesday that fans can soon enjoy themed items that bring a taste of the dragon-filled adventure to life, just in time for the film’s release. In collaboration with Universal Pictures, Burger King introduces a new menu themed around How to Train Your Dragon.(@BurgerKing/X)

What will the How to Train Your Dragon menu include?

The Burger King menu, in collaboration with How to Train Your Dragon will include three food items and a refreshing drink. The menu features bold new items like the Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper, spicy Dragon Mozzarella Fries, a Viking-inspired chocolate sundae, and a cool Soaring Strawberry Lemonade to top it all off.

Following its trend from past movie trends, the buns of the Whopper will be given a colour twist. Thus, this time they will be red and orange, according to the theme of the movie.

In a statement, Burger King executive Joel Yashinsky said, “Our new collaboration with How to Train Your Dragon is going to be fun for both kids and kids at heart. Our team has created a delicious menu inspired by the beloved characters and themes of this exciting new movie that brings that experience to Burger King restaurants, as reported by Fox Business.

The menu is available to customers for a limited time at Burger King starting from May 27.

When is How to Train Your Dragon live action releasing?

The upcoming How to Train Your Dragon film is a live-action reimagining of the beloved 2010 animated classic that launched a blockbuster trilogy, scheduled to release on June 13. The new adaptation brings the epic story back to the big screen with a fresh cast, including Mason Thames, Gerard Butler, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Originally debuting in 2010, the animated series captivated audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and stunning visuals, followed by sequels in 2014 and 2019. Now, the franchise is set to soar once again in live-action form.