RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card News: Here’s when hall tickets are expected to be out, know what official notice said

Railway Recruitment Board is set to conduct the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examinations from June 5. Prior to that, the board will release the admit card. Candidates who are appearing for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card News: The hall tickets are scheduled to be out four days prior to the exam date. Check details here.

When is admit card expected?

As per the official notification, the hall tickets will be made available four days prior to the exam date. It said, “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.”

Furthermore, the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs, the notification stated.

About the exam:

The RRB NTPC computer based test 1 will be held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The CBT 1 exam duration is for 90 minutes and each question will carry 1 mark. A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning section.

Following this, the next stages of recruitment stages include the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Selection is made strictly as per merit, the RRB stated.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill 8113 Graduate level posts in the organisation. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: How to download when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets when released:

Visit the official website of regional RRB. On the home page, click on the link to download admit card for RRB NTPC under CEN 05/2024. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.