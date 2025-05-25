MAH LLB CET 2025: Where and how to check results when declared

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the results of MAH LLB CET 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH LLB CET 2025: Check where and how to download results when released. (Santosh Kumar)

On Friday, May 23, 2025, CET Cell released the final answer key for MAH LLB CET 5 years. A total of 359 objections were received from candidates against the provisional answer key, of which 6 responses were approved and resolved. Among the 6, changes were made to 5 questions, while full marks were awarded on one question.

The CET Cell said in the notice, " As per Report submitted by the Experts the above changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed. MAH - LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 Scorecard containing Percentile for the respective Group will be made available to the candidates in their log in.

Furthermore, no communication regarding the objection raised will be entertained by State CET Cell, MS Mumbai.

As per the notice, candidates will get a SMS and email before the declaration of MAH - LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 result.

Worth mentioning here, MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 was held on April 28, 2025 in two sessions. It comprised of one paper with five sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English and Mathematical Aptitude.

Whereas MAH LLB CET 3 Year 2025 exam was conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2025. It consisted of one paper with four sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English.

MAH LLB CET 2025: How to check results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results when out:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. On the home page, click on the link to download MAH LLB CET 2025 results. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell.