INI CET result 2025 for July session out at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET July 2025 exam results. Candidates can check the INI CET July session results at aiimsexams.ac.in. INI CET result 2025 for July session announced at aiimsexams.ac.in(Official website screenshot)

Candidates can find their results using roll numbers. Here is the direct link to the result PDF-

INI CET result 2025: Direct link

As per the information bulletin, online seat allocation, including the open round of seat allocation, will be notified separately.

Courses for the July session will start on July 1, 2025 and the last date for admission is August 31.

The exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), MDS & MD (Hospital Administration)] at AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

AIIMS said the result has been published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application, without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificate etc.

Candidates can check their percentile scores on the “MyPage” section of the website aimsexams.ac.in using the candidate ID and password.

INI CET 2025: Qualifying cut-off marks (percentile) for July session

For unreserved (UR), EWS/sponsored/deputed/foreign

national/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI): 50 Percentile

OBC, SC, ST, PwBD: 45 percentile

Bhutanese nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only): 45 Percentile

In cases where more than one candidate secured equal marks, ties have been resolved by applying the following criteria sequentially: -

Fewer negative marks and

Older by age.

AIIMS New Delhi informed that this result is provisional and subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria as laid down in the advertisement, prospectus, and the selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc. as applicable to the respective INIs as per prospectus.

“Any qualified candidate who fails to fulfil eligibility criteria of respective INIs will not be considered for Seat Allocation in that Institute. In case of any discrepancy detected at any stage candidature/admission will be liable to be cancelled (even after admission),” it added.

The detailed procedure for making choice and preference of institutes and subjects for seat allocation will be notified at aiimsexams.ac.in.