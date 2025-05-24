INI CET Result 2025 out, website, how to check July exam results

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET July 2025 exam results today, May 24. Candidates can check the INI CET July session results at aiimsexams.ac.in. INI CET Result 2025 announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the exam's information bulletin, online seat allocation, including the open round of seat allocation will be notified separately.

Courses will start on July 1, 2025 and the last date for admission is August 31.

The exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), MDS & MD (Hospital Administration)] at participating institutions.

INICET is administered by the examination section, AIIMS New Delhi in consultation with nodal officers from all INIs. AIIMS, New Delhi is the sole authority for the conduct of all aspects related to Combined Entrance Test such as application, conduct of exam, declaration of results and seat allocation, and its responsibility is limited to these aspects of INI-CET only.

Admission/seat allocation to the participating INIs will be governed by the rules and regulation of the respective institutes.

“A candidate may be eligible for admission into any INIs or only at some specific INIs depending upon fulfillment of eligibility criteria applicable to respective INIs (details in Part B of Prospectus of respective INIs). Making Seat Choices & order of preference after declaration of result will be allowed provisionally as per applicable eligibility criteria of admission into respective INI,” AIIMS New Delhi said in the exam's information bulletin.

Eligibility criteria for INI CET include minimum marks in MBBS/ BDS or equivalent examinations.

Indian nationals who have obtained an eligibility degree in India, must have obtained a minimum of the following marks (aggregate of all professional MBBS/BDS professional examinations):

a) For candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories - 50 per cent marks in aggregate

b) For all other categories, including OBC/EWS- 55 per cent marks in aggregate.

How to check INI CET result 2025