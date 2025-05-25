UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam today, important instructions for candidates
May 25, 2025 08:20 AM IST
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Check important exam day instructions for the Civil Services Prelims examination 2025 below.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 today, May 25.
The commission released CSE Prelims admit cards earlier this month at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. All candidates must bring the CSE prelims admit card to the exam venue to get entry into the exam hall.
They must also carry a photo ID card, the number of which is mentioned in the admit card.
Here are some important exam day instructions for UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 candidates-
- Candidates whose photos are not clear on the admit card or the photos are without names and dates need to bring a photo identity card along with two passport-size photographs (with name and date of photograph), one for each session, along with an undertaking.
- Candidates are not allowed to bring mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, etc. inside the exam venue. Bag, baggage, luggage, valuables/costly items etc. are also not allowed. The commission has suggested that candidates do not bring such items, as the venue supervisors will not make any arrangements for keeping these items.
- The printed admit card, along with a pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever applies), and any other items specified in the instructions on admit cards, are allowed inside the exam venue.
- Mobile phones (even in switch-off mode) are strictly banned during the exam. The use of mobile phones and other electronics/communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers, etc.) or violation of any instruction will entail disciplinary action.
- Candidates can carry a black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR answer Sheets and the attendance list.
- Entry inside the exam venue will be permitted up to 30 minutes before the exam starts (till 9 AM for the forenoon session and 2 PM for the afternoon session).
- Candidates can use a normal or simple wristwatch during the examination.
