UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam today, important instructions for candidates

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 today, May 25. UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam today, important instructions(Representational image)(Unsplash)

The commission released CSE Prelims admit cards earlier this month at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. All candidates must bring the CSE prelims admit card to the exam venue to get entry into the exam hall.

They must also carry a photo ID card, the number of which is mentioned in the admit card.

Here are some important exam day instructions for UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 candidates-