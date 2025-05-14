UPSC CSE 2025: Civil services prelims exam admit cards out, direct link and important instructions for candidates
Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Prelims admit cards from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in. The direct link is given below.
The UPSC CSE Prelims exam will be held on May 25.
The commission has asked candidates to preserve the UPSC CSE prelims admit card till the declaration of the final results of the examination.
Along with admit cards, the commission has also shared important instructions for candidates-
- The candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit cards at the exam venue. Candidates who do not produce admit cards will not be allowed to take the examination. The candidates are also required to carry a photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card
- Candidates whose photographs are not clear or the photographs are without names and dates will have to bring a photo identity card along with two passport-size photographs (with name and date of photograph), one for each session along with an undertaking.
- In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, it should be communicated to the commission immediately by email (at email ID uscsp-upsc@nic.in).
- Entry into the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 9 AM for the forenoon session and 2 PM for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed entry into the examination venue after theclosure of the entry.
- Candidates must ensure that all the details such as name, photograph and the QR code on their admit cards are correct. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the commission.
- Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any bag, baggage, luggage, valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, etc. Candidates should not bring banned items as the venue supervisors will not make any arrangements for keeping these items.
- Candidates can bring only the print of the e-admit card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever applicable) and any other items as specified in the instructions on admit cards.
- Possession (even in switch off mode)/use of mobile phones and other electronics/communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers etc.) or violation of any instruction will entail disciplinary action such as cancellation of candidature, filing of FIR/police complaint against the candidate, prohibition from appearing in subsequent session(s)/day(s) of the examination. In addition, the commission can take other appropriate actions as per provisions contained in the examination rules.
- Candidates should also bring a black ball point pen to fill the OMR answer Sheets and attendance list.
- Use of normal or simple wrist watches is allowed inside the examination rooms/ halls.
