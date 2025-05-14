UPSC CSE 2025: Civil services prelims exam admit cards out, direct link and important instructions for candidates

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released admit cards for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Prelims admit cards from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in. The direct link is given below. UPSC CSE 2025: Civil services prelims exam admit cards released

The UPSC CSE Prelims exam will be held on May 25.

The commission has asked candidates to preserve the UPSC CSE prelims admit card till the declaration of the final results of the examination.

Along with admit cards, the commission has also shared important instructions for candidates-