UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 tomorrow, check exam day instructions, list of allowed, banned items
Admit cards for UPSC CSE prelims have been released and are available for download at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission or UPSC will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 tomorrow, May 25. Admit cards for UPSC CSE prelims have been released and are available for download at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.
In the admit card notification, UPSC asked candidates to preserve the UPSC CSE prelims admit card until the final results of the examination are declared.
Along with admit cards, the commission has also shared important instructions for candidates. Here are a few things candidates should keep in mind-
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Exam day instructions
- Candidates need to produce the printout of their admit cards at the exam venue. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to take the examination. The candidates are also required to carry a photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card.
- If photograph on the admit card is not clear or the photographs are without names and dates, bring a photo identity card along with two passport-size photographs (with name and date of photograph), one for each session along with an undertaking.
- Candidates can enter the exam venue up to 30 minutes before the exam starts (till 9 AM for the forenoon session and 2 PM for the afternoon session). No candidate will be allowed entry into the examination venue after gates are closed.
- Candidates must ensure that all the details, such as name, photograph, and QR code, on their admit cards are correct. If there is any discrepancy, they should contact the commission.
- Bag, baggage, luggage, valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, etc. are not allowed inside the exam venue. Do not bring banned items as the venue supervisors will not make any arrangements for keeping these items.
- Only the print of the e-admit card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever applicable) and any other items as specified in the instructions on admit cards are allowed inside the exam venue.
- Possession (even in switch-off mode)/use of mobile phones and other electronics/communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers, etc.) or violation of any instruction will entail disciplinary action, such as cancellation of candidature, filing of FIR/police complaint against the candidate, and prohibition from appearing in subsequent session(s)/day(s) of the examination. In addition, the commission may take other appropriate actions as per provisions contained in the examination rules.
- Bring a black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR answer Sheets and the attendance list.
- Use of normal or simple wrist watches is allowed.
