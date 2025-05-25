JEE Advanced 2025 answer key tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to check it

JEE Advanced 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2025 tomorrow, May 26. When released, candidates can download the JEE Advanced answer key from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025 answer key tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The answer key will be available for download 10 am onwards.

IIT Kanpur released copies of candidates response on May 22.

Those who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can submit it from May 26 (10 am) to May 27 (5 pm).

The JEE Advanced final answer key will be released on June 2 (10 am) along with the results.

After that, IIT Kanpur will start online registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 on Monday, June 2 (10 am) to Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm).

The Joint Sear Allocation Authority or JoSAA will begin the counselling process for IIT and NIT+ sears on Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm)

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will be held on Thursday, June 5 (9 am to 12 pm) and results will be announced on Sunday, June 8 (5 pm)

IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced 2025 on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. The JEE Advanced paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

This year, a total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.