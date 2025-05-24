Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Advanced 2025: Know when answer key will be released

ByHT Education Desk
May 24, 2025 08:19 PM IST

When released, candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced answer key from jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur conducted the  Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on May 22. The institute has released question papers and candidates' responses and will share the answer key next. When released, candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced answer key from jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025: Here's when answer key will be released (HT file)
JEE Advanced 2025: Here's when answer key will be released (HT file)

According to official information, JEE Advanced answer key will be released on May 26 at 10 am. 

Also read: JEE Advanced 2025 analysis: Overall moderately difficult exam, Mathematics toughest, Chemistry easiest

JEE Advanced 2025: Important dates candidates should remember-

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE Advanced 2025 website: Thursday, May 22 (5 pm)

Display of provisional answer keys: Monday, May 26 (10 am)

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: From Monday, May 26,(10 am) to Tuesday, May 27 (5 pm)

Online declaration of final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2025: Monday, June 2 (10 am)

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: Monday, June 2 (10 am) to Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm)

Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2025 process: Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm)

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: Thursday, June 5 (9 am to 12 pm)

Declaration of results of AAT 2025: Sunday, June 8 (5 pm)

IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced 2025 on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. The JEE Advanced paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Also read: JEE-Advanced lengthy, moderate-to-difficult: Kota coaching institutes

This year, a total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced

IIT Bombay zone: 37002 candidates

IIT Delhi zone: 34069 candidates

IIT Guwahati zone: 12802 candidates

IIT Hyderabad zone: 45622 candidates

IIT Kanpur zone: 21019 candidates

IIT Kharagpur zone: 19302 candidates

IIT Roorkee zone: 17407 candidates.

Candidates should regularly visit the JEE Advanced website for official updates.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2025: Know when answer key will be released
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On