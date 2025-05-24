JEE Advanced 2025: Know when answer key will be released

JEE Advanced 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on May 22. The institute has released question papers and candidates' responses and will share the answer key next. When released, candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced answer key from jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025: Here's when answer key will be released (HT file)

According to official information, JEE Advanced answer key will be released on May 26 at 10 am.

JEE Advanced 2025: Important dates candidates should remember-

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE Advanced 2025 website: Thursday, May 22 (5 pm)

Display of provisional answer keys: Monday, May 26 (10 am)

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: From Monday, May 26,(10 am) to Tuesday, May 27 (5 pm)

Online declaration of final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2025: Monday, June 2 (10 am)

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: Monday, June 2 (10 am) to Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm)

Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2025 process: Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm)

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: Thursday, June 5 (9 am to 12 pm)

Declaration of results of AAT 2025: Sunday, June 8 (5 pm)

IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced 2025 on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. The JEE Advanced paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

This year, a total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced

IIT Bombay zone: 37002 candidates

IIT Delhi zone: 34069 candidates

IIT Guwahati zone: 12802 candidates

IIT Hyderabad zone: 45622 candidates

IIT Kanpur zone: 21019 candidates

IIT Kharagpur zone: 19302 candidates

IIT Roorkee zone: 17407 candidates.

Candidates should regularly visit the JEE Advanced website for official updates.