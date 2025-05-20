JEE Advanced 2025 candidate responses on May 22, question papers released, check other important dates

JEE Advanced 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will share copies of candidates' responses for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on May 22. Candidates can check and download it from 5 pm that day from jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025 candidate responses on May 22, question papers released (Manish/HT/For representation)

The institute has already released JEE Advanced question papers on the official website.

Direct link

Here are some important dates candidates should remember-

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE Advanced 2025 website: Thursday, May 22 (5 pm)

Display of provisional answer keys: Monday, May 26 (10 am)

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: From Monday, May 26,(10 am) to Tuesday, May 27 (5 pm)

Online declaration of final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2025: Monday, June 2 (10 am)

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: Monday, June 2 (10 am) to Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm)

Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2025 process: Tuesday, June 3 (5 pm)

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: Thursday, June 5 (9 am to 12 pm)

Declaration of results of AAT 2025: Sunday, June 8 (5 pm)

IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced 2025 on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. The JEE Advanced paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced this year-

IIT Bombay zone: 37002 candidates

IIT Delhi zone: 34069 candidates

IIT Guwahati zone: 12802 candidates

IIT Hyderabad zone: 45622 candidates

IIT Kanpur zone: 21019 candidates

IIT Kharagpur zone: 19302 candidates

IIT Roorkee zone: 17407 candidates.

Candidates should regularly visit the JEE Advanced website for official updates.