JEE Advanced 2025 analysis: Overall moderately difficult exam, Mathematics toughest, Chemistry easiest

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 was held today, May 18, in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced 2025 analysis: Overall moderately difficult exam (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, the exam was moderately difficult.

“The JEE Advanced 2025, held on 18th May, was rated moderate in overall difficulty by the majority of students and experts alike. The exam was well-structured, maintaining a fine balance across subjects and topics. Among the three core subjects, Chemistry emerged as the easiest, Physics was moderate to challenging, and Mathematics proved to be the most difficult due to its time-consuming and calculation-heavy nature,” he said.

JEE Advanced 2025: Paper pattern

Paper 1

Total questions per subject: 16

Section 1: Four single-answer correct-type questions (marks: +3, -1)

Section 2: Three multiple-correct questions (marks: +4, -2)

Section 3: Six numerical-type questions (+4, 0)

Section 4: Three list-match type questions (+4, -1)

Total marks per subject: 60

Paper 2

Total questions per subject: 16

Section 1: Four single correct (marks: +3, -1)

Section 2: Four multiple correct (marks: +4, -2)

Section 3: Eight numerical type (marks: +4, 0)

· Total Marks per Subject: 60

Overall

Total questions (Paper 1 + 2): 48 x 2 = 96

Total marks: 180 x 2 = 360

JEE Advanced 2025 subject-wise analysis

Physics

Sharma said the physics section was generally rated easy to moderate. Paper 1 was considered easier than paper 2. The majority of the questions were numerical in nature, requiring conceptual clarity and moderate calculation skills. Some questions in Paper 2 were slightly lengthy and time-consuming.

Chemistry

He added that Chemistry was the easiest section across both papers. The questions were largely conceptual and straightforward, with only a few requiring detailed calculations. Students appreciated the balanced coverage of Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry.

Mathematics

He further said that Mathematics was the toughest section for most aspirants. While paper 1 was relatively manageable, paper 2 was significantly more challenging, with many lengthy and calculation-intensive problems. Time management was a crucial factor in this section.

Based on student feedback and expert analysis, Mathematics was the toughest, followed by Physics and Chemistry, respectively.