IIT JEE Advanced 2025 on May 18: Here is a checklist of items you can carry, dress code & other important instructions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. IIT JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted on May 18 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Check important exam day guidelines here. (Manish/HT file)

Ahead of the examination, it is advised that candidates go through important instructions and take a note of the items that will be allowed to carry inside the exam hall.

Items allowed inside exam hall

1. Printed copy of your Admit card and valid Photo ID. (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN card, etc.)

2. Stationary items such as pens, pencil, and eraser.

3. Transparent water bottle.

Items banned inside exam hall

Electronic gadgets like Mobile Phones, Smartwatch, Bluetooth devices, Earbuds and Headphones.

2. Printed or written paper.

3. Calculators.

4. Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Boxes

Important instructions to be followed:

Candidates need to carry a printed copy of the downloaded admit card and their valid original photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Notarized Certificate with photograph) for the examination. Only candidates with a valid admit card and photo identity card will b allowed to write the examination. Identity of candidates will be verified at the examination centre by invigilators as well as IIT representatives. If the identity of the candidate is found suspicious, the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the examination. However, the IIT authorities, at their discretion, may provisionally permit the candidate to appear for the examination after completing certain formalities. No extra time will be allowed for completing the examination in lieu of the time taken for completing these formalities. In such cases where the candidate is permitted to provisionally appear for the examination, the decision of the Zonal Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2025 on the issue, will be final, information brochure stated. Impersonation and/or use of unfair means will lead to disqualification of candidature from JEE Advanced 2025 and all admission related processes. It may also lead to legal action against such candidates. All candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre. The JEE Advanced 2025 will issue appropriate and comprehensive instructions to the staff and other officials at the Examination Centres, including for frisking of female candidates. Candidates must report to the examination centres well in advance, and carry out the requisite formalities mentioned in the admit card. Examination centres will remain open from 7 AM. Candidates arriving at the examination centre after commencement of the examination in each paper (Paper 1 and Paper 2) will not be allowed to take the examination under any circumstances. The main entrance of the examination centre will be closed at 9 AM for Paper 1 and at 2:30 PM for Paper 2. Candidates are required to be present in the examination hall for the entire duration of each paper. They will not be allowed leave the examination hall before 12 PM for Paper 1 and before 5:30 PM for Paper 2. Appearing in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is compulsory. The responses of only those candidates who have appeared for both papers will be evaluated.

Dress code guideline:-

1. Wear simple clothes

2. Do not wear Jewellery or Religious items

3. Wear sandals or chappals. Shoes or closed footwear are not allowed

4. Wearing of caps and jackets inside exam room is not allowed.

Notably, the admit card for JEE Advanced 2025 has already been released on the official website. The JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025.