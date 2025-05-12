Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT JEE Advanced admit cards out at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
May 12, 2025 11:53 AM IST

Candidates need to use registration number, date of birth and mobile number to download the JEE Advanced admit card.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Candidates can download the IIT JEE Advanced hall tickets from jeeadv.ac.in. The direct link is given below. 

IIT JEE Advanced admit cards out at jeeadv.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)
IIT JEE Advanced admit cards out at jeeadv.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

JEE Advanced admit card 2025 download link

Candidates need to use their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to download the document.

The admit card will mention the address of their exam centres, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc. Candidates should check these details carefully. If there is any error, it should be reported to the exam-conducting authority immediately. 

On the exam day, all candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with the required documents to the exam venue.

The entrance test is scheduled for May 18, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers- Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Appearing in both papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2025 (JAB 2025).

JEE Advanced Admit card 2025: How to download

1. Go the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. On the login window, provide the requested information and submit.

4. Check and download the JEE Advanced admit card.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / IIT JEE Advanced admit cards out at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On