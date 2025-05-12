IIT JEE Advanced admit cards out at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Candidates can download the IIT JEE Advanced hall tickets from jeeadv.ac.in. The direct link is given below. IIT JEE Advanced admit cards out at jeeadv.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

JEE Advanced admit card 2025 download link

Candidates need to use their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to download the document.

The admit card will mention the address of their exam centres, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc. Candidates should check these details carefully. If there is any error, it should be reported to the exam-conducting authority immediately.

On the exam day, all candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with the required documents to the exam venue.

The entrance test is scheduled for May 18, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers- Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Appearing in both papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2025 (JAB 2025).

JEE Advanced Admit card 2025: How to download

1. Go the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. On the login window, provide the requested information and submit.

4. Check and download the JEE Advanced admit card.