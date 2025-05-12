JEE Advanced admit cards 2025 today at jeeadv.ac.in, steps to download

JEE Advanced 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will issue admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2025 tomorrow, May 12, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the exam will get their hall tickets at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards will be released today at jeeadv.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

According to a message displayed on the official website, the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025 will be released at 10 AM.

Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on May 11, 2025, but according to recent information, it will be released on May 12. The JEE Advanced admit card will be available for download until May 18, 2025.

On admit cards, candidates will get to know the address of their exam centres, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc. They must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with the required documents to the exam venue.

If there is any error on the admit card, they should immediately contact the exam conducting authority and report it.

JEE Advanced 2025 will be held on May 18, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers- Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Appearing in both papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2025 (JAB 2025).

JEE Advanced Admit card 2025: Steps to download

1. Go the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

2.Open the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check and download the JEE Advanced admit card.