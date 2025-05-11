JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025 to be out on May 12 at jeeadv.ac.in, check details and steps to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be releasing the admit card for JEE Advanced 2025 on Monday, May 12, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2025 will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025 to be released on May 12 at jeeadv.ac.in. The steps to download are given here. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

As per the official website, the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025 will be released at 10 AM on May 12.

Previously, the admit card was scheduled to be out on May 11, 2025. The hall ticket will be available for download till May 18, 2025.

Once released, candidates must look for the following details:

Candidate's Name Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2025 JEE (Main) Application Number Photograph, Signature Date of birth Address for correspondence and category. Name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate.

The JEE Advanced examination will be conducted on May 18, 2025. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced) 2025 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2025 (JAB 2025).

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall ticket:

1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 link available.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check your JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of JEE Advanced 2025.