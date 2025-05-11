TS EAMCET Result 2025: TG EAPCET results out, here's how to check at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the results of TG EAPCET for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their results on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Results 2025 live updates TS EAMCET Result 2025: TG EAPCET results have been released. Know how to check at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. (HT file)

Candidates will need to enter their hall ticket number in the space provided on the official website to check their results.

TS EAMCET Results 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the TG EAPCET Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TG EAPCET Results 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to login and submit.

4. The TG EAPCET Results 2025 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The results includes ranks along with marks for both Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, toppers, attendance particulars, and consolidated results.

TS EAMCET for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream was conducted on April 29 and 30, and for the Engineering (E) stream, the exam was held from May 2 to 5.

For more related information, candidates visit the official website of TSCHE.