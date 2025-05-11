TS EAMCET Result 2025 Live: Telangana EAPCET result today at 11 am

TS EAMCET Result 2025 Live: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously known as TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET or TG EAPCET result 2025 today, May 11, at 11 am. According to the official notification, Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will declare the results at his residence. After the result announcement, students can visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in to check their marks. ...Read More

The following information will be share along with the results-

Ranks along with marks for both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams. Toppers (top ten) in both Engineering and Agriculture & Medical streams. Attendance particulars.

To check results, candidates need to enter their hall ticket numbers. Candidates will get to know their subject-wise normalised marks, totał marks, status qualified/not qualified and eank in the online result document.

TS EAMCET Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Go to the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the TS EAMCET result link

3. Enter the login credentials and submit.

4. Check and download your result.

Ahead of the result announcement, the council released the provisional answer keys for both streams and invited objections from candidates.

To be considered for ranking, candidates need to score at least 25 per cent marks. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, there is no minimum qualifying mark.