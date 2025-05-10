Menu Explore
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Where, how to check MSBSHSE 10th results when declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 10, 2025 03:29 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will likely be announced soon. Know where, how to check MSBSHSE 10th results when declared. 

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 likely in May. The date and time of declaration of MSBSHSE 10th results will be done before the announcement of the results.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Where, how to check MSBSHSE 10th results when out(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Where, how to check MSBSHSE 10th results when out(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination can check the results on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

The MSBSHSE Class 10 results will be announced through a press conference in which it will share some key details about this year’s examination– pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise result, etc.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 17, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In 2024, the Maharashtra SSC result was announced on May 27. A total of 1560154 students had registered for Class 10 exam, out of which 1549326 appeared. A total of 1484431 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 95.81%. The pass percentage of girls was 97.21% and boys was 94.56%. Konkan division was the highest performing division with 99.01% and the lowest performing division was Nagpur division with 94.73%.

