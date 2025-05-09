Menu Explore
WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 datesheet: WBBSE Class 10th exam dates out at wbbse.wb.gov.in, check timetable

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 09, 2025 09:44 AM IST

WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 datesheet have been released. The WBBSE Class 10th exam dates can be checked at wbbse.wb.gov.in.  

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 datesheet. The Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2026 timetable can be checked by candidates on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 datesheet: WBBSE Class 10th exam dates released (HT file)
WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 datesheet: WBBSE Class 10th exam dates released (HT file)

The Class 10 board examination will begin on February 2 and will end on February 12, 2025. The examination will begin with first language paper and will end with optional elective subjects. The Madhyamik examination will be held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).

The theoretical examination on Computer Applications will last two hours and forty-five minutes. The Practical Examination on this subject will be taken by individual schools. The theoretical examination on Vocational Subjects will last one hour and forty-five minutes. The Practical Examination on these subjects will be taken by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools.

Direct link to download WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 datesheet

WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 datesheet: How to download 

To download the Madhyamik exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB Madhyamik Exam 2026 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.

