TN Board 12th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu HSC results declared, here's how to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2025 09:21 AM IST

Tamil Nadu 12th or HSC +2 exam results have been announced. Detailed steps to check marks are given here.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has declared the TN Board 12th Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the HSC examination can check the Class 12 results in the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN board 12th +2 result 2025 live updates

TN Board 12th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu HSC results declared, steps to check marks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TN Board 12th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu HSC results declared, steps to check marks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were announced at the press conference. The press conference was conducted at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium.

Direct link to check TN Board 12th Result 2025

TN Board 12th Result 2025: How to check marks 

The Tamil Nadu HSC results can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TN HSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

TN 12th Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu HSC results declared, direct link to check marks here

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination commenced on March 3 to March 25, 2025. The exam was held in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. The Higher Secondary First year examination commenced on March 5 and ended on March 27, 2025. The examination was held in single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.

