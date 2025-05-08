TN 12th Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu HSC results declared, direct link to check marks here

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has declared the TN 12th Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. The DGE Tamil Nadu HSC results was announced at 9 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN board 12th +2 result 2025 live updates TN 12th Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu HSC results out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results for March 2025 Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination was announced via press conference. The press conference was held at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TN HSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Second year examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 25, 2025. The exam was held in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. The Higher Secondary First year examination commenced on March 5 and ended on March 27, 2025. The examination was held in single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.