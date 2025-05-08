Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Thursday, May 8, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSC results today at tnresults.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    May 8, 2025 7:04 AM IST

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: Tamil Nadu HSC result will be announced at 9 am. Students will get their marks at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Check updates below.

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: TNDGE will announce the Tamil Nadu HSC result at 9 am today
    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: TNDGE will announce the Tamil Nadu HSC result at 9 am today

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the TN HSC +2 or Class 12th board exam results today, May 8, at 9 am. The results will be announced on the board website, dge.tn.gov.in and on tnresults.nic.in. The result will be announced at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. ...Read More

    To check the result online, students will need to use their registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).

    TN HSC +2 Result 2025: Steps to check results

    To check the Tamil Nadu HSC results, students need to follow the steps given below.

    1. Go to tnresults.nic.in. 
    2. Open the HSC or +2 or 12th result link given on the home page. 
    3. On the login window, provide the requested information. 
    4. Submit and view the result. 
    5. Save the result page.

    TNDGE conducted the Higher Secondary second year examination from March 3 to 25, 2025. The exam was held in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. The HSC first year exam took place from March 5 to 27, in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm.

    Check live updates on Tamil Nadu board exam results below. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 8, 2025 7:04 AM IST

    TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: How male, female and third gender candidates did last year

    TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: Here's a look at gender-wise Tamil Nadu 12th results last year-

    Female candidates passed: 3,93,890 (96.44 per cent)

    Male candidates passed: 3,25,305(92.37 per cent)

    Third gender candidates passed: 1 (100 per cent).

    May 8, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: 2 hours till TNDGE 12th result

    TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: Two hours remaining. Tamil Nadu TNDGE Class 12th board exam results will be announced at 9 am today, May 8.

    May 8, 2025 6:58 AM IST

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: 94.56% students passed exam last year

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: Last year, TNDGE announced the HSC +2 exam results on May 6. The pass percentage was 94.56 per cent. A total of 7,60,606 students – 4,08,440  female, 3,52,165 male and 1 transgender candidate – appeared for the exam. Of them, 7,19,196 passed the exam. 

    May 8, 2025 6:54 AM IST

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: How to check marks at tnresults.nic.in?

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: To check the result at tnresults.nic.in, students need to follow the steps mentioned below-

    1. Open the official result portal, tnresults.nic.in. 
    2. Open the HSE (+2) result link displayed on the home page.
    3. On the login window, provide the requested information.
    4. Submit and check the result.
    May 8, 2025 6:50 AM IST

    TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: Results of all streams together

    TN HSC +2 Result 2025 Live: The TNDGE will declare the HSC or Plus Two results for all streams – Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational – together. Results will be announced at 9 am today, May 8. 

    May 8, 2025 6:48 AM IST

    TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: Login details required to check TNDGE 12th results

    TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: To check the Tamil Nadu board 12th results, students need to use the following information-

    1. Registration number
    2. Date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)
    May 8, 2025 6:38 AM IST

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: Websites to check results

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: The DGE Tamil Nadu will announced the HSC exam results on the following websites-

    dge.tn.gov.in.

    tnresults.nic.in.

    May 8, 2025 6:37 AM IST

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: Results today

    TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: The DGE Tamil Nadu will announce the HSC or Class 12 final exam results today, May 8. The result will be declared at 9 am.

    News education TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSC results today at tnresults.nic.in
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes