TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSC results today at tnresults.nic.in
TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: Tamil Nadu HSC result will be announced at 9 am. Students will get their marks at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Check updates below.
TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the TN HSC +2 or Class 12th board exam results today, May 8, at 9 am. The results will be announced on the board website, dge.tn.gov.in and on tnresults.nic.in. The result will be announced at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. ...Read More
To check the result online, students will need to use their registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).
TN HSC +2 Result 2025: Steps to check results
To check the Tamil Nadu HSC results, students need to follow the steps given below.
- Go to tnresults.nic.in.
- Open the HSC or +2 or 12th result link given on the home page.
- On the login window, provide the requested information.
- Submit and view the result.
- Save the result page.
TNDGE conducted the Higher Secondary second year examination from March 3 to 25, 2025. The exam was held in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. The HSC first year exam took place from March 5 to 27, in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm.
Check live updates on Tamil Nadu board exam results below.
TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: How male, female and third gender candidates did last year
TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: Here's a look at gender-wise Tamil Nadu 12th results last year-
Female candidates passed: 3,93,890 (96.44 per cent)
Male candidates passed: 3,25,305(92.37 per cent)
Third gender candidates passed: 1 (100 per cent).
TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: 2 hours till TNDGE 12th result
TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: Two hours remaining. Tamil Nadu TNDGE Class 12th board exam results will be announced at 9 am today, May 8.
TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: 94.56% students passed exam last year
TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: Last year, TNDGE announced the HSC +2 exam results on May 6. The pass percentage was 94.56 per cent. A total of 7,60,606 students – 4,08,440 female, 3,52,165 male and 1 transgender candidate – appeared for the exam. Of them, 7,19,196 passed the exam.
TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: Results of all streams together
TN HSC +2 Result 2025 Live: The TNDGE will declare the HSC or Plus Two results for all streams – Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational – together. Results will be announced at 9 am today, May 8.
TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: Login details required to check TNDGE 12th results
TN HSC + 2 Result 2025 Live: To check the Tamil Nadu board 12th results, students need to use the following information-
- Registration number
- Date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)
