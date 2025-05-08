TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSC results today at tnresults.nic.in

TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: TNDGE will announce the Tamil Nadu HSC result at 9 am today

TN Board 12th +2 Result 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the TN HSC +2 or Class 12th board exam results today, May 8, at 9 am. The results will be announced on the board website, dge.tn.gov.in and on tnresults.nic.in. The result will be announced at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. ...Read More

To check the result online, students will need to use their registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).

TN HSC +2 Result 2025: Steps to check results

To check the Tamil Nadu HSC results, students need to follow the steps given below.

Go to tnresults.nic.in. Open the HSC or +2 or 12th result link given on the home page. On the login window, provide the requested information. Submit and view the result. Save the result page.

TNDGE conducted the Higher Secondary second year examination from March 3 to 25, 2025. The exam was held in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. The HSC first year exam took place from March 5 to 27, in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm.

