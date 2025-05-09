Kerala 10th Result 2025: KBPE Kerala Board SSLC results declared, direct link to check here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala 10th Result 2025 on May 9, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and other websites. Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Live Updates Kerala 10th Result 2025: KBPE Kerala Board SSLC results declared. Students can check their results via the direct link here.

The KBPE Kerala Board SSLC results was announced on May 9 at 3 pm and the result link was activated at 4 pm. The Minister of General Education and Employment, V. Sivankutty announced the results at a press conference held at the PRD Chamber.

The Kerala Board 10th results can also be checked on websites which includes- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Also read: Kerala SSLC Result 2025 released, 99.5% students pass KBPE Class 10th

Kerala 10th Result 2025: How to check results

To check the Class 10th results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also read: Kerala Class 10th Result 2025: Kerala Board SSLC results declared, details here

The Kerala Class 10th examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 26, 2025. This year 4,27,021 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC examination in the state. The exam was held at 2,964 exam centres within the state, 9 centres in Laksha Dweep and seven in the Gulf region.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.