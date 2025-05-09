Menu Explore
Kerala 10th Result 2025: KBPE Kerala Board SSLC results declared, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 09, 2025 04:18 PM IST

Kerala 10th Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check KBPE Kerala Board SSLC results is given here. 

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala 10th Result 2025 on May 9, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and other websites. Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Live Updates 

Kerala 10th Result 2025: KBPE Kerala Board SSLC results declared. Students can check their results via the direct link here.
The KBPE Kerala Board SSLC results was announced on May 9 at 3 pm and the result link was activated at 4 pm. The Minister of General Education and Employment, V. Sivankutty announced the results at a press conference held at the PRD Chamber.

Direct link to check Kerala 10th Result 2025 

The Kerala Board 10th results can also be checked on websites which includes- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Also read: Kerala SSLC Result 2025 released, 99.5% students pass KBPE Class 10th

Kerala 10th Result 2025: How to check results 

To check the Class 10th results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also read: Kerala Class 10th Result 2025: Kerala Board SSLC results declared, details here

The Kerala Class 10th examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 26, 2025. This year 4,27,021 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC examination in the state. The exam was held at 2,964 exam centres within the state, 9 centres in Laksha Dweep and seven in the Gulf region. 

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Get latest news on Education along with Reet Result Live, TN 12th Result Live, GSEB Board 10th Result Live, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Kerala 10th Result 2025: KBPE Kerala Board SSLC results declared, direct link to check here
