Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Kerala Class 10th Result 2025: Kerala Board SSLC results declared, details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2025 03:28 PM IST

Kerala Class 10th Result 2025 has been declared. The details of Kerala Board SSLC results can be checked here. 

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results of Kerala SSLC examinations on Friday, May 9, 2025. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination can check their results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC 10th Result Live Updates

Students can also check their results on results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: How to download their results

Students can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

2. Click on the link to check the Kerala SSLC results 2025 available on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your results displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Students will be able to check their results after 4 PM.

Kerala Class 10th Result 2025: Websites to check

Meanwhile, the Kerala SSLC results can also be checked on the following websites:

kbpe.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala SSLC examination was conducted from March 3 to March 26, 2025. This year, a total of 426697 students appeared for the examination in 2964 centres.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Get latest news on Education along with Reet Result Live, TN 12th Result Live, GSEB Board 10th Result Live, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on GSEB 10th Result and Jharkhand Board Result
Kerala Class 10th Result 2025: Kerala Board SSLC results declared, details here
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On