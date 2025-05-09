Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Live: Kerala Board Class 10th results releasing today at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Live: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce Kerala SSLC Result 2025 on May 9, 2025. The Kerala Board 10th results will be declared at 3 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in from 4 pm onwards....Read More

The Kerala Class 10th results can also be checked at the websites listed below.

kbpe.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The Minister of General Education and Employment, V. Sivankutty, will announce the results at a press conference at the PRD Chamber.

The results of the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC examinations will also be declared.

The Kerala Class 10th examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 26, 2025. A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.