Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Live: Kerala Board Class 10th results releasing today at results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Live: Kerala Class 10th results releasing today at 3 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Live: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce Kerala SSLC Result 2025 on May 9, 2025. The Kerala Board 10th results will be declared at 3 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in from 4 pm onwards....Read More
The Kerala Class 10th results can also be checked at the websites listed below.
kbpe.kerala.gov.in
results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
results.kerala.gov.in
examresults.kerala.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
The Minister of General Education and Employment, V. Sivankutty, will announce the results at a press conference at the PRD Chamber.
The results of the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC examinations will also be declared.
The Kerala Class 10th examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 26, 2025. A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
This year 4,27,021 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC examination in the state. Out of the total number of candidates appeared, 1,42,298 candidates appeared in the government sector, 2,55,092 students appeared from government-aided schools. The number of students who appeared for the school final examination in the unaided sector was 29,631. While 447 students appeared in Laksha Dweep centres, 682 candidates appeared for the exam from Gulf countries.
Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2025 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres.
The Kerala Class 10th examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 26, 2025.
The results of the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC examinations will also be declared.
The Minister of General Education and Employment, V. Sivankutty, will announce the results at a press conference at the PRD Chamber.
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official websites from 4 pm onwards.
May 9
3 pm