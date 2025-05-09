Kerala SSLC Result 2025 released, 99.5% students pass KBPE Class 10th

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced Kerala SSLC results 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025. Students who took the Kerala Class 10 examinations can check and download their results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Results 2025 Live Updates Kerala SSLC Result 2025: This year, a total of 99.5% students have passed the KBPE Class 10th. (Ravi Kumar/HT file photo)

Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and district-wise performance data among other important information.

This year, a total of 4,24,583 students passed, securing an overall pass percentage of 99.5% per cent in Kerala SSLC examinations 2025.

Kannur secured highest pass per centage and Trivandrum the lowest.

The Kerala SSLC examination was conducted from March 3 to March 26, 2025.

Worth mentioning here, the Kerala SSLC results can also be checked on the following websites:

kbpe.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: Steps to check results

The Kerala SSLC results 2025 can also be checked by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the Kerala SSLC results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your results displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.