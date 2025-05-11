NTA releases CUET UG admit cards for May 13-16 exams, direct link and steps to download

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 admit cards for May 13 to 16 exams. Candidates can now visit cuet.nta.nic.in and download their admit cards using their application numbers and passwords. NTA releases CUET UG admit cards for May 13-16 exams, direct link(Unsplash)

NTA said that admit cards for the remaining exam days will be shared with candidates in due course.

The agency previously released exam city intimation slips, which informed candidates about their exam centres and the exam schedule.

On admit cards, NTA has mentioned the exam centre name, test date and shift time, instructions and other details.

Candidates must bring the admit card along with a photo identity card on the exam day.

If the admit cards contain an error, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline number for CUET UG and report it.

How to download CUET UG 2025 admit card

Go to the NTA official website for CUET UG, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Open the admit card/exam city slip link, as required.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card/exam city slip.

CUET UG 2025 will be held from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The subject-wise exam dates have not been announced yet.

If candidates need help or clarification regarding CUET UG, they can call NTA helplines 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions.

For more details, candidates can visit the official NTA websites – cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.