TS EAMCET Result 2025: TG EAPCET results declared, direct link to check result and rank card here

TS EAMCET Result 2025: Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has declared the TG EAPCET results for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Candidates who took the examination check and download their results on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Results 2025 live updates TS EAMCET Result 2025: Candidates who took the examination check and download their results on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Candidates can download their results by entering their hall ticket number in the space provided on the official website.

Notably, the results of TG EAPCET 2025 was released by Chief Minister of Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy at his residence.

The results includes ranks along with marks for both Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, toppers, attendance particulars, and consolidated results.

On May 4, the Council had released the TG EAPCET Answer Key along with the response sheet and master question paper. The objection window was also opened, and candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key till May 6, 2025.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates had to pay an amount against each question challenged as processing fee.

TS EAMCET for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream was conducted on April 29 and 30, and for the Engineering (E) stream, the exam was held from May 2 to 5.

TS EAMCET Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the TG EAPCET Results 2025:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on the TG EAPCET Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the credentials to login and submit.

4. The TG EAPCET Results 2025 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates visit the official website of TSCHE.