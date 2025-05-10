JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will release JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 on May 11, 2025. Candidates who are eligible to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2025 can download the hall ticket from the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 releasing tomorrow, here's how to download

The admit card will be available for download till May 18, 2025. The examination will be conducted on May 18, 2025. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2025, JEE (Main) Application Number, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category. In addition, the admit card will have the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2025 [JEE (Advanced) 2025] will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2025 (JAB 2025). For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JEE.