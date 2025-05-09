COMEDK Exam 2025 postponed for Jammu, Srinagar & other locations in line with ‘Operation Sindoor’, notice here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the postponement of the COMEDK Exam 2025 in select cities in line with the directives issued by the Government of India as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. COMEDK Exam 2025 postponed for Jammu, Srinagar & other locations in line with government directives as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. (Representative image)

The notice urged candidates appearing from the test centres of these cities not to be apprehensive or worried, adding that a new date will be intimated on the official website comedk.org.

The cities where the COMEDK Exam 2025 has been postponed include:

STATE DISTRCT TEST CITY CODE Gujarat Jamnagar 26428 Haryana Ambala 8683 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 14126 Jammu and Kashmir Jammu 7994 Punjab Ludhiana 14458 Punjab Bhatinda 1686 Punjab Jalandhar 2288 Punjab Mohali 38190 Punjab Patiala 8756 Punjab Amritsar 8799 Rajasthan Jodhpur 16596 Rajasthan Bikaner 8665 Rajasthan Sriganganagar 28906

Meanwhile, the exam will be held as scheduled for other centres.

The Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) will be conducted on May 10, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in following three sessions:

Morning Session: 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM

Afternoon Session: 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM

Evening Session:5.30 PM to 8.30 PM

The UGET exam question paper will consist of 180 questions. Of these, 60 questions are asked from each subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The medium of the examination will be English. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The COMEDK UGET admit card is available to download from April 30 to May 10, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.