Friday, May 09, 2025
COMEDK Exam 2025 postponed for Jammu, Srinagar & other locations in line with ‘Operation Sindoor’, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2025 05:47 PM IST

COMEDK Exam 2025 postponed for Jammu, Srinagar and other locations. For other centres, the exam will be conducted as scheduled on May 10, 2025. 

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the postponement of the COMEDK Exam 2025 in select cities in line with the directives issued by the Government of India as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

COMEDK Exam 2025 postponed for Jammu, Srinagar & other locations in line with government directives as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. (Representative image)
COMEDK Exam 2025 postponed for Jammu, Srinagar & other locations in line with government directives as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. (Representative image)

The notice urged candidates appearing from the test centres of these cities not to be apprehensive or worried, adding that a new date will be intimated on the official website comedk.org.

The cities where the COMEDK Exam 2025 has been postponed include:

STATE DISTRCTTEST CITY CODE
Gujarat Jamnagar 26428
HaryanaAmbala8683
Jammu and KashmirSrinagar14126
Jammu and KashmirJammu7994
PunjabLudhiana14458
PunjabBhatinda1686
PunjabJalandhar2288
PunjabMohali38190
PunjabPatiala8756
PunjabAmritsar8799
RajasthanJodhpur16596
RajasthanBikaner8665
RajasthanSriganganagar28906

Meanwhile, the exam will be held as scheduled for other centres. 

The Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) will be conducted on May 10, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in following three sessions: 

Morning Session: 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM

Afternoon Session: 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM

Evening Session:5.30 PM to 8.30 PM

The UGET exam question paper will consist of 180 questions. Of these, 60 questions are asked from each subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The medium of the examination will be English. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The COMEDK UGET admit card is available to download from April 30 to May 10, 2025.

Read the official notice

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
