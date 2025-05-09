Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2025 01:27 PM IST

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in. The download link is given here. 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has released the provisional answer key for WBJEE on Friday, May 9, 2025. Candidates who took the entrance exam can now check and download the WBJEE Answer Key 2025 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here
WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD WBJEE ANSWER KEY 2025

Along with the answer key, the board has also opened the window to raise objections. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so by May 11, 2025. For raising an objection, a candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of 500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download

It may be mentioned here that a candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session only.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance examination was conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download the WBJEE Answer Key 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WBJEE Answer Key 2025 link.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the WBJEE Answer Key 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On