WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has released the provisional answer key for WBJEE on Friday, May 9, 2025. Candidates who took the entrance exam can now check and download the WBJEE Answer Key 2025 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, the board has also opened the window to raise objections. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so by May 11, 2025. For raising an objection, a candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download

It may be mentioned here that a candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session only.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance examination was conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download the WBJEE Answer Key 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WBJEE Answer Key 2025 link.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the WBJEE Answer Key 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

