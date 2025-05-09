TG EAPCET Results 2025 releasing on May 11, steps to download and other important details here

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will be releasing the results of TG EAPCET for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11 AM. When released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to download their results from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TG EAPCET Results 2025 will be released on May 11. Candidates can check steps to download and other important details here. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar)

To download the results, candidates will need to enter their hall ticket numbers in the space provided on the official website.

As per an official notice, the results of TG EAPCET 2025 will be released by Chief Minister of Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy at his residence.

Furthermore, the results will include the ranks along with marks for both Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, toppers, attendance particulars, and consolidated results.

Candidates will be able to check the results after the press briefing.

Prior to this, the Council had released the TG EAPCET Answer Key on May 4, along with the response sheet and master question paper.

The objection window was also opened, and candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key till May 6, 2025.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates had to pay an amount against each question challenged as processing fee.

TS EAMCET for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream was conducted on April 29 and 30, and for the Engineering (E) stream, the exam was held from May 2 to 5.

It may be mentioned here that the qualifying percentage of marks for the TG EAPCET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

TS EAMCET Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the TG EAPCET Results 2025:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TG EAPCET Results 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to login and submit.

4. The TG EAPCET Results 2025 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE.