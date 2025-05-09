CBSE asks schools to incorporate daily positive affirmations in morning assembly for holistic development of students

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has advised all affiliated schools to incorporate daily positive affirmations into their morning assembly routines from the academic session 2025–26. According to the CBSE, the idea behind the daily positive affirmations help children grow not just academically, but emotionally, there making them confident individuals ready to shape a better world. (Representative Photo/File)

In a letter, the board said the move comes in line with its commitment to promote the holistic development of students, and highlighted the importance of positive affirmations.

It said positive affirmations are short, meaningful phrases that help individuals develop a constructive self-image, emotional resilience, and a mindset rooted in growth and optimism.

It further pointed out that regular engagement with such affirmations has been shown to significantly enhance individual’s mental well-being, confidence, and focus.

The CBSE said the idea is to help children grow not just academically, but emotionally, and help them become confident individuals ready to shape a better world.

Know the daily positive affirmations:

1. I am always happy.

मैंहमेशा खुश रहता हूँ/रहती हूँ।

2. I am calm and stable in every situation.

मैंहर पररस्थिस्त मेंशाांत और स्थिर रहता हूँ/रहती हूँ।

3. My memory and concentration are excellent.

मेरी एकाग्रता और थमरण शस्ि बढ़िया हैं।

4. I eat healthy food; my body is perfect and disease-free.

मैं थवाथ्यवर्धक भोजन ग्रहण करता हूँ/करती हूँ; मेरा शरीर स्नरोगी है।

5. I use gadgets only for studying.

मैंगैजेट्स का उपयोग के वल पिाई के स्लए करता हूँ/करती हूँ।

6. I respect everyone. I respect nature.

मैंसबका सम्मान करता हूँ/करती हूँ। मैंप्रकृ स्त का सम्मान करता हूँ/करती हूँ।

Objectives of positive affirmations:

The board, through the daily positive affirmations, seeks to achieve the following objectives:

To support the socio-emotional development of students. To instil a positive and respectful school culture. To encourage self-reflection and emotional regulation. To help students start their day with clarity, calm, and confidence.

Guidelines for schools:

The CBSE has also listed out the following guidelines for schools:

Schools can introduce 1–2 short affirmations each morning during the assembly. Affirmations should be age-appropriate, inclusive, and rooted in values of empathy, courage, and self-worth. Schools may customize affirmations further to align with their core values. Student participation in reciting or creating affirmations may be encouraged. Schools are free to innovate the format in alignment with their existing assembly structure. Schools may display them on bulletin boards or classrooms as part of value education efforts. Language choice may be adopted to suit student profiles.

