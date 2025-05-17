KCET Results 2025 to be declared by next week, here is how to download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, will be releasing the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) results by next week, as told to Hindustan Times by official sources. KCET Results 2025: Know the steps to check the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test results when released. (Hindustan Times)

Once out, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their results from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates will need to enter their Login ID or Registration Number and Password to check their KCET Results 2025.

The KCET 2025 examination was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.

The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift began from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

It may be mentioned here that KEA had taken several measures to ensure the safe conduct of KCET and to avoid any malpractice. For instance, all exam centres were under CCTV surveillance during the test.

Registrations for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2025 was conducted from January 23 to February 18, 2025.

KCET Results 2025: How to download score cards when out

Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on admissions section and then UGCET- 2025 Click on the link to download UG Common Entrance Test- 2025 Results or KCET Results 2025. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check your KCET Result 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the KEA official website.