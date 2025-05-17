HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 out: Direct link to check Himachal Class 12 results, know how to download

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Students who appeared in the Himachal Class 12 board examinations this year can check and download their results from the official website, hpbose.org. HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 out: Candidates can check their Class 12 results through the direct link here. (HT file)

Students will need to enter details like their Roll Number to check their results.

The HPBOSE Class 12 results 2025 were announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the board also shared details like pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, top performing districts and more.

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.16 per cent. A total of 86373 students appeared for the exam this year, of which 71591 passed.

The Himachal Pradesh Class 12th examination commenced on March 4 and concluded on March 29, 2025.

The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 8.45 pm to 12 noon. The Class 12 board exam started with Economics paper and ended with Dance (Kathak/ Bharat Natyam) paper.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can check download their HPBPOSE Class 12 Results on the official website at hpbose.org by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

2. Click on HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.