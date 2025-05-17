Edit Profile
New Delhi440C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results declared, direct link here

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 17, 2025 1:05 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results declared. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results declared, direct link here
    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results declared, direct link here

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. The Class 12 results was announced at 12 noon today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts....Read More

    Direct link to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 

    The HPBOSE Class 12 results will be declared at the press conference to be held by the Board officials.

    This year, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th examination commenced on March 4 and concluded on March 29, 2025. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 8.45 pm to 12 noon.

    The Class 12 board exam started with Economics paper and ended with Dance (Kathak/ Bharat Natyam) paper. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 17, 2025 1:05 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Commerce topper 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The Commerce topper this year is Payal Sharma, daughter of Pradeep Sharma. Payal scored 482 marks ot 96.4%. 

    May 17, 2025 1:04 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Arts topper 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: This year, Arts stream topper is Ankita,  Daughter of Kushal Kumar. She scored 483 marks or 96.6%. 

    May 17, 2025 12:54 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Third toppers list 

    KANIKA

    PALAK THAKUR

    NAVNEET KAUR

    KANAK SHARMA

    KRISH LAHORIA

    PAYAL SHARMA

    RIYA RANGRA

    All of them have scored 96.2%. 

    May 17, 2025 12:45 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Second toppers list 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Khushi of DHAULADHAR PUB SR SEC SCHOOL, SHAMNAGAR (DHARMSHALA), Jahnavi Thakur of BHARTI VIDYAPEETH PUBLIC SR SEC SCHOOL, BAIJNATH and ANKITA of GOVT SR SEC SCHOOL, RAIT are the second toppers. All three have scored 96.6%.

    May 17, 2025 12:42 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Topper of Class 12 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Mehak of ST. D R PUBLIC SR SEC SCHOOL, GAGRET has topped the exam. She scored 97.2%.

    May 17, 2025 12:41 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Direct link to check results here 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check Class 12 results is given above. 

    May 17, 2025 12:33 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Website to check results

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

    May 17, 2025 12:32 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Know about re-evaluation, re-inspection 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Candidates desirous of getting the answer sheets of the said examination re-evaluated/re-inspected can apply through the concerned school only through the online system at the rate of Rs. 1000/- for re-evaluation and Rs. 800/- per subject for re-inspection till 01.06.2025. To apply only for re-evaluation, it is mandatory to have at least 20% marks in the relevant subject. Application forms will be valid only through online mode and without fee, application forms will not be valid.

    May 17, 2025 12:30 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Class 12 result certificates available on Digilocker 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is also making copies of certificates available on Digilocker for the candidates' convenience.

    May 17, 2025 12:28 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 86373 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 71591 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 83.16%.

    May 17, 2025 12:26 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Class 12 results declared 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 results declared. 

    May 17, 2025 12:22 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Check exam papers 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 board exam started with Economics paper and ended with Dance (Kathak/ Bharat Natyam) paper.

    May 17, 2025 12:19 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Exam dates here 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: This year, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th examination commenced on March 4 and concluded on March 29, 2025. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 8.45 pm to 12 noon.

    May 17, 2025 12:14 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Official website not responding 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The official website of Himachal Pradesh Board is not responding at the moment. 

    May 17, 2025 12:13 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Result to be announced at press conference 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The HPBOSE Class 12 results will be declared at the press conference to be held by the Board officials.

    May 17, 2025 12:05 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: All streams results today 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 results will be announced at 12 noon today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.

    May 17, 2025 12:01 PM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

    May 17, 2025 11:59 AM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Date and time 

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Date: May 17

    HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Time: 12 noon 

