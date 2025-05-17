HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results declared, direct link here

HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. The Class 12 results was announced at 12 noon today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts....Read More

Direct link to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2025

The HPBOSE Class 12 results will be declared at the press conference to be held by the Board officials.

This year, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th examination commenced on March 4 and concluded on March 29, 2025. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 8.45 pm to 12 noon.

The Class 12 board exam started with Economics paper and ended with Dance (Kathak/ Bharat Natyam) paper. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.