HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results declared, direct link here

HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. The Class 12 results was announced at 12 noon today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts....Read More
The HPBOSE Class 12 results will be declared at the press conference to be held by the Board officials.
This year, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th examination commenced on March 4 and concluded on March 29, 2025. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 8.45 pm to 12 noon.
The Class 12 board exam started with Economics paper and ended with Dance (Kathak/ Bharat Natyam) paper. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Commerce topper
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The Commerce topper this year is Payal Sharma, daughter of Pradeep Sharma. Payal scored 482 marks ot 96.4%.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Arts topper
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: This year, Arts stream topper is Ankita, Daughter of Kushal Kumar. She scored 483 marks or 96.6%.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Third toppers list
KANIKA
PALAK THAKUR
NAVNEET KAUR
KANAK SHARMA
KRISH LAHORIA
PAYAL SHARMA
RIYA RANGRA
All of them have scored 96.2%.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Second toppers list
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Khushi of DHAULADHAR PUB SR SEC SCHOOL, SHAMNAGAR (DHARMSHALA), Jahnavi Thakur of BHARTI VIDYAPEETH PUBLIC SR SEC SCHOOL, BAIJNATH and ANKITA of GOVT SR SEC SCHOOL, RAIT are the second toppers. All three have scored 96.6%.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Topper of Class 12
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Mehak of ST. D R PUBLIC SR SEC SCHOOL, GAGRET has topped the exam. She scored 97.2%.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Direct link to check results here
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Website to check results
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Know about re-evaluation, re-inspection
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Candidates desirous of getting the answer sheets of the said examination re-evaluated/re-inspected can apply through the concerned school only through the online system at the rate of Rs. 1000/- for re-evaluation and Rs. 800/- per subject for re-inspection till 01.06.2025. To apply only for re-evaluation, it is mandatory to have at least 20% marks in the relevant subject. Application forms will be valid only through online mode and without fee, application forms will not be valid.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Class 12 result certificates available on Digilocker
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is also making copies of certificates available on Digilocker for the candidates' convenience.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 86373 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 71591 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 83.16%.
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Class 12 results declared
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Check exam papers
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Exam dates here
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Official website not responding
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Result to be announced at press conference
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: All streams results today
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Live: Date and time
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Date: May 17
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025 Time: 12 noon