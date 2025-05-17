Haryana Class 10 Results 2025: Over 2.51 lakh students pass, girls dominate in HBSE 10th exams

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the results of the class 10 examinations on Saturday with a pass percentage of 92.49 percent. The pass percentage of the student who took the exam in distance mode was recorded at 73.08%. Haryana Class 10 Results 2025 Live Updates Haryana Class 10 Results 2025: The pass percentage of girls is 94.06%, while it is 91.07% for boys. (HT file)

Board chairman Professor Pawan Kumar said a total of 2.71 lakh students appeared in the exam, of which 2.51 lakh passed the exam, and 5,737 students were asked to sit in the exam again (meaning failed).

“Girls have outshone boys. The girls’ pass percentage was 94.06%, while 91.07% boys were successful. The pass percentage of private schools is 96.28%, while 89.30% students studying in government schools cracked the class 10 exam. The pass percentage in the rural areas was recorded at 92.35 percent against the urban areas pass percentage of 92.83%,” he added.

The board chairman said that Rewari district remained the front runner in the class 10 results followed by Charkhi Dadri and Mahendergarh, while Nuh remained at the bottom.

The students, who took the exam in February and March, can check their results on the board’s official site, https://bseh.org.in, from 5pm today.