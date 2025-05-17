JAC 10th Result 2025: Check past trends, websites to check Jharkhand Board Class 10th results when out

Jharkhand Academic Council has not yet announced JAC 10th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th results on the official website of JAC. JAC 10th Result 2025: Check past trends, websites to check Class 10th results (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

The Class 10 board results will be available to candidates on the official and other websites mentioned here.

JAC 10th Result 2025: Websites to check

a. jacresults.com

b. Ht Portal education page

c. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

This year the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

JAC 10th Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

2. Click on JAC 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAC 10th Result 2025: Past trends

In 2024, The Class 10 results was announced on April 19. The overall pass percentage was 90.39%. A total of 421678 candidates had enrolled for the JAC 10th examination, out of which 418623 candidates had appeared in it, and 378398 had passed the examination. The boys pass percentage was 89.70% and girls pass percentage was 91%.

In 2023, The Jharkhand Class 10 results were announced on May 23. A total of 4,33,643 candidates had registered for the examination of which 4,27,294 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 4,07,559 candidates had passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 95.38%. The girl's pass percentage was 95.54 % and the boy's pass percentage was 95.19%.

In 2022, 391098 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 373892 candidates passed. The Boy's pass percentage was 95.71%, and the Girl's Pass percentage was 95.50%. Overall, the Pass percentage was 95.60%.The result was announced on June 21.