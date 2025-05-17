Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: BSEH Class 10th results to be out today at 12.30 pm

Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana will announce HBSE 10th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. The BSEH Class 10th results will be announced at 12.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in....Read More

The Board is expected to organise a press conference to announce the Class 10 or Secondary results. Along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise details.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025.

