Saturday, May 17, 2025
    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: BSEH Class 10th results to be out today at 12.30 pm

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 17, 2025 12:01 PM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: BSEH Class 10th results to be out today at bseh.org.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. 

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana will announce HBSE 10th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. The BSEH Class 10th results will be announced at 12.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in....Read More

    The Board is expected to organise a press conference to announce the Class 10 or Secondary results. Along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise details.

    The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025. 

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of HBSE.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 17, 2025 12:01 PM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Some of the details to check scores are as follows:

    Roll number

    Mother's name

    Father's name

    Date of Birth

    May 17, 2025 11:50 AM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: There has been a substantial improvement in the pass percentage in last year. In 2023, the pass percentage was 65.43%. The pass percentage of 2024 was 95.22 %.

    May 17, 2025 11:43 AM IST

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    May 17, 2025 11:39 AM IST

    Click on the Haryana Board Class 10 results direct link

    Select exam type (Regular or Private)

    Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Verification Captcha

    Submit and check your score

    Download and keep a printout for future reference

    May 17, 2025 11:33 AM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: District wise pass percentage of 2024 

    AMBALA: 95.69 per cent students pass

    BHIWANI: 94.35 per cent

    FARIDABAD: 93.38 per cent

    FATEHABAD: 97.06 per cent

    GURUGRAM: 95.88 per cent

    HISAR: 96.54 per cent

    JHAJJAR: 97.06 per cent

    JIND: 97.29 per cent

    KARNAL: 96.73 per cent

    KAITHAL: 96.77 per cent

    KURUKSHETRA: 96.22 per cent

    MOHINDER GARH: 97.53 per cent

    PANCHKULA: 98.35 per cent

    PANIPAT: 97.24 per cent

    REWARI: 97.60 per cent

    ROHTAK: 96.12 per cent

    SIRSA: 96.05 per cent

    SONEPAT: 94.62 per cent

    YAMUNA NAGAR: 95.89 per cent

    NUH: 81.85 per cent

    PALWAL: 92.88 per cent

    CHARKHI DADARI: 97.45 per cent.

    May 17, 2025 11:30 AM IST

    Application Number 

    Date of Birth 

    May 17, 2025 11:28 AM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates appeared in 2024 

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: In 2024, the HBSE released the Class 10 results for 2,86,714 students who appeared in the examinations.

    May 17, 2025 11:24 AM IST

    1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

    2. Click on HBSE 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 17, 2025 11:20 AM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025.

    May 17, 2025 11:16 AM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise details.

    May 17, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: The Board is expected to organise a press conference to announce the Class 10 or Secondary results.

    May 17, 2025 11:10 AM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

    May 17, 2025 11:06 AM IST

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Date: May 17, 2025

    Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Time: 12.30 pm 

