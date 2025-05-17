Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: BSEH Class 10th results to be out today at 12.30 pm
Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: BSEH Class 10th results to be out today at bseh.org.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana will announce HBSE 10th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. The BSEH Class 10th results will be announced at 12.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in....Read More
The Board is expected to organise a press conference to announce the Class 10 or Secondary results. Along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise details.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of HBSE.
Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Substantial increase in pass percentage
Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: There has been a substantial improvement in the pass percentage in last year. In 2023, the pass percentage was 65.43%. The pass percentage of 2024 was 95.22 %.
Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Steps to check BSEH Class 10 results
Click on the Haryana Board Class 10 results direct link
Select exam type (Regular or Private)
Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Verification Captcha
Submit and check your score
Download and keep a printout for future reference
Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: District wise pass percentage of 2024
AMBALA: 95.69 per cent students pass
BHIWANI: 94.35 per cent
FARIDABAD: 93.38 per cent
FATEHABAD: 97.06 per cent
GURUGRAM: 95.88 per cent
HISAR: 96.54 per cent
JHAJJAR: 97.06 per cent
JIND: 97.29 per cent
KARNAL: 96.73 per cent
KAITHAL: 96.77 per cent
KURUKSHETRA: 96.22 per cent
MOHINDER GARH: 97.53 per cent
PANCHKULA: 98.35 per cent
PANIPAT: 97.24 per cent
REWARI: 97.60 per cent
ROHTAK: 96.12 per cent
SIRSA: 96.05 per cent
SONEPAT: 94.62 per cent
YAMUNA NAGAR: 95.89 per cent
NUH: 81.85 per cent
PALWAL: 92.88 per cent
CHARKHI DADARI: 97.45 per cent.
Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates appeared in 2024
Haryana 10th Board Result 2025 Live: In 2024, the HBSE released the Class 10 results for 2,86,714 students who appeared in the examinations.
