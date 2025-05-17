Haryana Class 10 results 2025 declared, here's how to check HBSE 10th marks at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana has declared the HBSE 10th Result 2025 on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The BSEH Class 10th results. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE Class 10th Results 2025 live updates Haryana Class 10 results have been declared. Know how to check HBSE Class 10 results. (HT file)

The HBSE Class 10 results 2025 have been announced at a press conference conducted by the board officials. Along with the results, the board also shared pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise details.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 92.49 per cent has been recorded. A total of 271499 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 251110 passed.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download the HBSE Class 10 Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check HBSE 10th Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HBSE.