CLAT UG 2025 revised results declared, registrations for counselling closes on May 21, direct link here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the revised results of CLAT UG 2025 on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test 2025 - Undergraduate can check and download their results from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT UG 2025 final results have been declared and registrations for counselling is open at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link is given here.

The official notice states, “Pursuant to the decision and directive of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and with the approval of the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), the results and counselling schedule for CLAT 2025 (Undergraduate) are hereby published.”

Apart from declaring the results, the registration window for admissions counselling has also been opened from May 17 at 4 PM. Candidates can register on the official website by logging into their accounts.

The deadline to register is May 21 at 5 PM.

It may be noted here that eligible candidates will be invited to participate in the counselling process in accordance with the rank list and the admissions matrix provided by each NLU.

The invitation to participate in the counselling process will be sent to the registered email address of candidates, or an SMS will be sent at their registered mobile number. The invitation will be also available on their CLAT 2025 portal.

Additionally, candidates should validate that they have been invited for counselling during each round. The Consortium will not be responsible for any undelivered emails/SMSs, the notice read.

Meanwhile, the results for CLAT 2025 - Postgraduate will be released following the resolution of matters currently pending before the Delhi High Court, the Consortium informed.

CLAT UG 2025 Results: How to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CLAT UG results 2025:

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. On the home page, click on the CLAT 2025 tab. On the log in section, enter your credentials and submit. Check your CLAT 2025 results displayed on the screen. Download ad keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CLAT 2025.