Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: BSEH Class 10th results declared at bseh.org.in, direct link here

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check their results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: How to check

To check the results on official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HBSE 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10th result was announced by the Board at a press conference. Board officials also held the press conference, where other details, including pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and district-wise information, were shared.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HBSE.