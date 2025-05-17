Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration ends on May 23 for 500 posts, apply at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda is recruiting for the post of office assistant [PEON] for a total of 500 vacancies in various states on a regular basis in the subordinate cadre. The online registration process begin from May 3, 2025 and the last submission date is May 23, 2025. Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts(Mint Photo)

Applicants can register their application on the official website at bankofbaroda.in . To fill the form, candidates will need valid personal email ID and contact number.

Vacancy Details

The vacancies for different candidates are as follows:-

252- General

108- OBC

42- EWS

33- ST

65- SC

Educational Qualification requirements are:-

Candidates must have completed the 10th standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) or an equivalent examination from a recognized school. They should also be proficient in the local language of the respective state or union territory, meaning the candidates must be able to read, write, and speak in that language.

Application Fees

Application fees are Rs. 600 + Applicable Taxes for General, EWS, and OBC candidates and ₹100 for SC, ST, PwBD, EXS, DPSXS, and women candidates, which must be paid online.

Exam Pattern

The exam duration will be 20 minutes each for four tests consisting of 25 questions of 25 marks each, for a total of 100 marks. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks if you get the wrong answer. The medium of the test is English/ Hindi / the official language of the state/ UT. The selection process will include an online test followed by a local vernacular language test for candidates who qualify for the online test.

Steps to fill the application form are:-

Visit BOB’s career page www.bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm

Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for the office assistant posts

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout

Candidates are advised to properly fill the application form and keep the details safe with them for further need. For more details, candidates are advised to visit official website of Bank of Baroda.